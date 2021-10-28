The Nation's Weather for Thursday, October 28, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The nor'easter responsible for flooding rain and damaging

winds in the Northeast will spin slowly out to sea today.

However, the system may evolve into a subtropical or

tropical storm. As winds subside on the coast, heavy seas

will continue offshore. A former bomb cyclone will spread

drenching rain across the Midwest and spotty showers over

parts of the middle Mississippi and Tennessee valleys.

However, thunderstorms can be severe in the Southeast with

isolated tornadoes and strong winds in the clear air behind

the storm can lead to sporadic power outages over the

southern and central Plains. While much of the West can

expect a dry and sunny day with mild conditions, a new storm

will roll in from the Pacific with drenching rain for

western Washington and showers for western Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 97 at McAllen, TX

National Low Wednesday 11 at Bodie State Park, CA

