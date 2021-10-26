The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An intensifying nor'easter will slide off the East Coast

today. This storm will continue to produce rain and gusty

winds across the Northeastern states. Rough surf and coastal

flooding will both be possible across coastal New England

and down to the New Jersey coast. Conditions will dry out

across the Midwest and mid-South as an area of high pressure

builds in. The powerful storm that brought heavy rain and

mountain snow to the West Coast will continue to spread

valley rain and mountain snow throughout the Rockies and

across much of the Northwest. That same storm will also

spawn severe thunderstorms across the southern and central

Plains from the late-afternoon hours through the overnight

hours.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 99 at Zapata, TX

National Low Monday 18 at Brimson, MN

_____

