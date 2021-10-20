The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Sunshine will help the warming trend continue over much of the eastern third of the nation today. Showers will dampen parts of northern New England, where the last of the chilly air will retreat. Farther west, a storm will bring a swath of drenching rain from the Dakotas to northern Michigan with thunderstorms farther south over the Mississippi Valley. Some of the storms can be locally heavy and gusty. Much of the area from the High Plains to the Southwest will be dry with sunshine. Snow will diminish early in western South Dakota. As a series of storms unfolds over the northern Pacific Ocean, the first system will spread a moderate amount of rain and high country snow from Washington and northern Idaho to part of Northern California. A major storm may hit Southern California by early next week. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 92 at Zapata, TX National Low Tuesday 2 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather