The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 4, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a storm and a trailing front advance eastward, drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms will retreat from the Appalachians to the Eastern Seaboard today. Since the front will stall, downpours are likely to linger along the upper Gulf Coast. As a storm forms over the middle part of the atmosphere, downpours will increase in intensity and coverage over portions of Texas and Louisiana. As the wet pattern persists in these two states into next week, flooding problems are likely to escalate and transition from localized to regional problems. Heat is forecast to expand from the northern Plains to the Midwest under sunshine, while heat and blazing sunshine hold on over much of the Southwest. Cooler air will gradually expand in the Northwest today and through the weekend. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 120 at Death Valley, CA National Low Thursday 29 at Leadville, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather