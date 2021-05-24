The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 24, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm washing ashore in the Pacific Northwest will bring periods of rain to western Washington and western Oregon today. Meanwhile, showers will continue in the northern Rockies with snow possible in the highest passes. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening across parts of West Texas and western Oklahoma into Kansas and Nebraska. Some of these thunderstorms may bring hail, damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado. Clouds, showers and thunderstorms will stretch from the Upper Midwest across the western Great Lakes into the mid-Atlantic states. It will remain warm and dry across the Southeast. The Southwest will also remain dry with plenty of sunshine. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 99 at Presidio, TX National Low Sunday 13 at Bellemont, AZ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather