The Nation's Weather for Sunday, May 9, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Thunderstorms are on the way again today spreading from central Texas all the way into the Ohio Valley. These are expected to be severe and could bring flooding downpours, hail and even the chance for a tornado from Dallas through Arkansas, into Kentucky and south into Mississippi. The main threat will be in the afternoon hours. Heavy rain associated with the same storm will impact states from Indiana into Pennsylvania. Within this region, there is the possibility for localized flash flooding. The tail end of a cold front will bring some showers to the Pacific Northwest coast. The rest of the United States should be fairly dry with sunny conditions expected for California, western Texas and Florida. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 106 at Castolon, TX National Low Saturday 19 at Willow City, ND _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather