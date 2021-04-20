The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 20, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A slow-moving front will continue to produce drenching rain and locally gusty thunderstorms over the Florida Peninsula today. As another front moves forward slowly, two main areas of rain and snow are in store farther north and west. One storm will bring rain and wet snow to northern New England. A second storm will spread rain and wet snow eastward across the central Plains, Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes areas. Up to a few inches of snow can fall from both storms. Snow showers will linger over parts of Montana, Wyoming, the Dakotas and western Nebraska. Spotty rain showers are in store for northern Nevada, southern Oregon and northeastern California. Warmth is forecast to linger along the Pacific coast and build over the Desert Southwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 98 at Palm Springs, CA National Low Monday 1 at Climax, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather