NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm traveling along the Gulf coast today will produce

thunderstorms, which can bring flash flooding and damaging

winds from eastern Louisiana to coastal Georgia. Cooler air

is expected to move into the Southeast from the Rockies and

Plains, where conditions will remain particularly chilling

as another storm brings snow and rain showers to the Four

Corners region. Showers are anticipated to spread across the

Ohio and Tennessee valleys and eastern New England as a

nor'easter moves away from the nation into the Atlantic

Ocean. Temperatures are forecast to rise across much of the

Northeast. Record-challenging high temperatures are expected

in the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 100 at Zapata, TX

National Low Friday 7 at Dakota Hill, CO

