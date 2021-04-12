The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 12, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A slow-moving low pressure system will continue to crawl

near the Great Lakes today. The disturbed weather will make

for yet another showery day across the Midwest and

Northeast. The elongated low pressure system will help to

induce some snow across portions of Minnesota, North Dakota

and Montana as well. As much as 3 to 6 inches of snow will

fall across northern North Dakota. Aside from a few

thunderstorms in South Florida, the Southeast will be dry

and sunny. The southern Plains will be dry during the day;

however, a few thunderstorms will occur across the region

during the overnight hours. Most of the West will be dry and

sunny during the day as high pressure will be in control

over the area. Temperatures along the West coast will be

above average.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 101 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 8 at Daniel, WY

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather