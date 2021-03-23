The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The offshore storm responsible for showers, gusty winds and

rough seas along the southern Atlantic coast is forecast to

pull away today. As this happens, skies will clear and seas

will subside from the Carolinas to northeastern Florida.

Most areas from Florida to Maine will be dry and sunny with

a mild afternoon. Farther west, a storm will spread a large

swath of drenching rain from Kansas and Missouri to northern

Michigan with localized flooding. Heavy thunderstorms are in

store farther south to the western Gulf coast. A narrow zone

of snow will develop on the northwestern flank of the storm

over the central and northern Plains. In the West, a storm

will spread areas of rain and snow from northern Arizona to

western Montana and southern Wyoming. As the Northwest has a

dry day, winds will kick up in California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 93 at Zapata, TX

National Low Monday -2 at Daniel, WY

