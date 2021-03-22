The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 22, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Thunderstorms are set to impact central Oklahoma through central Texas today, especially during the afternoon. The main risks associated with these storms will be some strong winds and small hail. Snow in Colorado will begin to taper off, leaving behind a swath of 6-12 inches in the highest elevations. Heavy rain will affect a few states including Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Snow showers will once again impact the Pacific Northwest into the Rockies. The coast and the lower elevations will simply receive rain showers from this event, while the higher elevations of Washington and Oregon, as well as Idaho, eastern Montana, eastern Wyoming, Northern California and northern Nevada should expect snow. The Northeast will again be warm and sunny. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 86 at Zapata, TX National Low Sunday 12 at Stanley, ID _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather