The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a potent storm pushes eastward over the Central states

today, a wide variety of weather conditions is in store. A

major outbreak of severe weather that includes a significant

risk for tornadoes is foreseen from the middle and lower

part of the Mississippi Valley to the Gulf coast. The risk

of severe storms and tornadoes will continue well after

dark. As well as a tornado threat, some storms may bring

large hail, high wind gusts and flash flooding. The same

storm will bring accumulating snow from parts of the Rockies

to the High Plains with an area of soaking rain in parts of

areas from eastern Kansas to Iowa. As rain exits the

mid-Atlantic coast, most areas from the Upper Midwest to the

Northeast will be dry, as will most areas west of the

Rockies to the Pacific coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 94 at Zapata, TX

National Low Tuesday -8 at Saranac Lake, NY

