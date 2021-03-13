The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 13, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Colder air will sweep into the Northeast along gusty winds today. Even in the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions, the air will be noticeably cooler when compared to much of the week. Warmth is forecast to hold on in the Southeast as dry weather lingers over much of the Midwest. A major storm will push across the Rockies. Snowfall is expected to become very heavy in parts of Wyoming, Colorado and western Nebraska with whiteout conditions. Up to several feet of snow will fall by the end of the weekend in some areas. Light to moderate snow is in store for parts of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. Severe storms and the risk of isolated tornadoes will exist in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas as rain raises the risk of flooding farther to the northeast over the Plains and to the middle part of the Mississippi Valley. The rest of the West will be dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 94 at Zapata, TX National Low Friday -29 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather