The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 5, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Cold air will take root in the Northeast today with spotty

snow showers in the northern tier of New York and

northwestern New England. A swath of sunshine is in store

from the mid-Atlantic to the northern Plains with warmer air

forecast to build into the Central states this weekend

before reaching the East next week. As showers gather over

South Florida, a storm will spread rain southeastward over

the South Central states. A few strong thunderstorms can

occur near the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Much of the

Rockies and Southwest will have sunshine with afternoon

warmth. A storm from the Pacific will push rain and mountain

snow inland along the coasts of Washington, Oregon and

Northern California. A series of storms is anticipated to

push in from the Pacific into much of next week.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 88 at Fort Stockton, TX

National Low Thursday -8 at Afton, WY

