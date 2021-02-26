The Nation's Weather for Friday, February 26, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A dry and seasonable day is in store for the Northeast and the Upper Midwest as an area of high pressure slides off the upper mid-Atlantic coast today. Meanwhile, a swath of rain and thunderstorms is forecast to grow in size and intensity from Texas to northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. The main threats from thunderstorms will be large hail and locally strong winds. As the rain becomes heavier, repeats and lingers into next week, the risk of flooding will expand from urban areas to small streams and even some rivers. Much of the rest of the Plains and Southwest will be dry as high pressure builds over Utah. Less wind is queued up for California and Nevada compared to midweek. Areas of snow will extend from the Cascades to the Rockies with drenching rain in store for coastal areas of Washington and Oregon. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 93 at Zapata, TX National Low Thursday -30 at Bondurant, WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather