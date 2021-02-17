The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The second major winter storm in three days will move across the South Central states bringing a swath of snow and ice with it today. Many areas affected by snow and ice from this new storm are still without power from the last storm and ongoing frigid air. Snow is expected to spread over the Ohio Valley as well. Rain will be confined to the immediate Gulf coast. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to riddle the Florida Peninsula, while much of the Northeast can expect a dry and chilly day. As frigid air holds over the northern Plains, snow will linger from portions of the Rockies to the interior Northwest with rain showers along the Washington and Oregon coasts. Dry and mild conditions will linger over the southwestern corner of the nation. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 87 at West Palm Beach, FL National Low Tuesday -46 at Ely, MN _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather