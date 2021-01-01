The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A major storm will continue to take a slow northeastward path today and tonight over the Mississippi Valley. A swath of heavy ice and snow will extend from parts of Oklahoma and Kansas to Missouri, Iowa and Illinois with a glaze of ice for a time from northeastern Illinois to parts of Indiana, Ohio and southern Michigan. The same storm will produce a period of ice over the central Appalachians and then ice and snow over upstate New York and central and northern New England tonight. Rain will fall over the lower part of the Ohio Valley, Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions with gusty thunderstorms in store for parts of the Carolinas and Georgia. Most areas from the northern Plains to the Rockies and Southwest will be dry. Rain will approach the coasts of Washington and Oregon. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 84 at Punta Gorda, FL National Low Thursday -19 at Gothic, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather