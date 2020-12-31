The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 31, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm begins to move out of Texas today, it will spread

a broad area of precipitation more than 1,000 miles to the

north and east through the end of the week. Snow, ice and

rain will extend from Texas to Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri

into tonight. At the same time, rain is expected to extend

across the Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians with lesser

rain showers along the southern Atlantic coast. Showers

along the mid-Atlantic coast will be brief with dry weather

for most of the area at night. Severe thunderstorms will

extend across the upper Gulf coast and have the potential to

bring damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. As the rain

expands northward in the Central states at night, ice and

snow will fall in colder areas. A storm will bring rain to

the Washington and Oregon coasts with snow farther inland.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 86 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Wednesday -41 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

