The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 21, 2020 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Yet another storm system is set to move into the Pacific Northwest today. The storm will bring strong winds and heavy rain to the western portions of Oregon and Washington. There will also be a mix of rain and snow across Montana. An Alberta Clipper system will move across Wisconsin and Michigan Tuesday, bringing with it some snow for the northern Great Lakes region. There will also be a mix of rain and snow across portions of Indiana and Ohio. Accumulations are expected to be light with this clipper system. This system will also bring breezy conditions for much of the Midwest states. The center part of the country will be partly to mostly sunny with above-average temperatures. There will be a bit of rain in the Carolinas and on Cape Cod as a disturbance pulls away. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 87 at Fillmore, CA National Low Sunday -11 at Crested Butte, CO _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather