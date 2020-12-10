The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 10, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm that brought accumulating snow and flurries to part

of the Northeastern states Wednesday will move offshore

today. As the storm leaves, spotty snow will taper off over

northern New England, but chilly air will linger over the

Northeast in general. Meanwhile, warm air will continue to

build from the southern Plains to the Mississippi, Ohio and

Tennessee valleys. Temperatures can climb to as much as 25

degrees above average in some places under sunshine. A wedge

of cool air will begin to drop in over the northern Plains.

A budding storm will produce long-awaited rain in parts of

the Arizona and New Mexico deserts with snow over the

mountains in the two states as well as in Colorado. While

California will remain dry, showers are forecast to approach

the coastal Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 86 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Wednesday -10 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

_____

