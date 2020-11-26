The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, November 26, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a storm pushes eastward, rain is forecast to taper off
over much of the central and southern Appalachians today.
However, rain is expected to linger along much of the East
coast from Maine to the Carolinas. Downpours in this swath
can lead to localized urban flooding. Despite the rain, very
mild conditions are in store for the Interstate 95 swath.
The advance of dry air will stall along much of the Gulf
coast, where clouds and showers will linger. Most areas from
the Midwest to the southern Plains, westward to the Pacific
coast can expect dry weather. Clouds will linger over part
of the Midwest, and very spotty snow showers are in store
for the Rockies. Any rain in the Northwest is likely to be
limited to part of western Washington state. Winds are
expected to kick up over Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 89 at Brownsville, TX
National Low Wednesday -20 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather