The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 6, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the area from Arizona to Mississippi, the Dakotas
and Maine can expect dry weather, sunshine and above-average
temperatures today. Record highs can be challenged in some
locations. A northward bulge in the jet stream will allow
the warmth and storm-free conditions. Meanwhile, brisk winds
from the Atlantic will produce spotty showers, rough surf
and above-normal tides from eastern Florida to the Carolina
coast. From Washington and Idaho to California, a southward
plunge of much colder air is in store. Low-elevation rain
and mountain snow will accompany the cold push. Gusty winds
will precede the colder air over the Southwest with areas of
blowing dust and an elevated wildfire risk. Eta is forecast
to reorganize over the northwestern Caribbean en route to
Cuba Saturday night and perhaps South Florida on Sunday.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 100 at Chino, CA
National Low Thursday 12 at Boulder, WY
