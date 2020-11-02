The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 2, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Snow will fall over parts of the interior Northeast today,
especially early in the day. A storm system could bring snow
and mixed precipitation to much of Maine. Meanwhile,
lake-effect snow will continue through much of the day
downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. In the heaviest snow
squalls, visibility will be greatly reduced and whiteouts
will even be possible. Even where snow does not fall, gusty
winds will bring the potential for wind damage and localized
power outages to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. The rest of
the nation will generally be tranquil, with high pressure in
control. The snow and wind will be accompanied by chilly air
in the eastern third of the U.S., while the Central states
are warm. In the Southwest, unseasonable warmth will
dominate.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 96 at Phoenix, AZ
National Low Sunday 7 at Daniel, WY
