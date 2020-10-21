The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Warm air will build from the Deep South to the mid-Atlantic
and New England states today. Atlantic moisture will lead to
showers and thunderstorms in Florida and part of southern
Georgia as coastal flooding continues from the Florida
Atlantic coast to South Carolina. As a storm moves across
southern Canada, rain showers will extend from part of the
Ohio Valley to New England. A pocket of chilly air will
remain over the Midwest with spotty showers in parts of the
central Plains. As snow ends over the upper Great Lakes,
snow will resume over the northern Rockies and High Plains
as a new storm travels out of the Northwest. Rain showers
are forecast to linger in parts of Idaho, Washington and
Oregon. Meanwhile, dry weather will persist in the Southwest
with sunshine and elevated wildfire conditions.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 102 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Tuesday 9 at Orr, MN
