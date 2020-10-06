The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 6, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will pester areas from the central
Gulf coast to Florida and southern Georgia today. Some of
this moisture will be associated with a stalled front. The
remainder will be associated with tropical moisture from
tropical systems Gamma and Delta. There is the risk of Delta
striking the central Gulf coast as a hurricane late this
week. Meanwhile, as mild air builds from the southern Plains
to the central Appalachians, showers will erupt as cool air
advances from the Upper Midwest to the coastal Northeast.
Much of the area from the Rockies to the Pacific coast will
remain dry, sunny and very warm. As these conditions linger,
the risk of wildfires will continue to be elevated. A storm
is forecast to spread rain and cooler air onto the West
Coast at the end of the week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 108 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Monday 18 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather