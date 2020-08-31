The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 31, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
High pressure will keep cool and dry conditions locked into
place for much of the Northeast today, while a storm system
tracking through the mid-Atlantic will bring areas of rain
and thunderstorms, which can produce flash flooding. As
occasional storms return to the Southeast, a developing
tropical system off the coast will bring rough seas and an
increased risk for rip currents. Morning showers and
perhaps a thunderstorm or two will swing through the Upper
Midwest during the morning hours, then give way to a mostly
dry day. Severe storms will develop over portions of Texas,
Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri and will threaten
the area with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Other than
a few storms from Arizona to the southern Rockies, much of
the West will remain dry and smoky.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 113 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 29 at Daniel, WY
