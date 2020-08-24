The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 24, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Marco is expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana
today at or near hurricane strength. Storm surge flooding
will occur along the coast from the Florida Panhandle
through southeast Louisiana. Strong winds bringing tree
damage and power outages will also stretch along and near
the central Gulf Coast. Heavy rainfall can lead to some
localized flooding inland. Elsewhere, spotty showers and
thunderstorms will stretch along much of the eastern third
of the nation. Severe thunderstorms will erupt later in the
day in the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes. An
increase in thunderstorms in the West will threaten to start
more wildfires. Otherwise, the West will remain hot and
mainly dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
