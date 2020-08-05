The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 5, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Isaias will move into southeastern Canada and merge with a
non-tropical system today. Heavy rain to start the day in
northern New England will end. In the wake of Isaias, spotty
showers and thunderstorms will occur from parts of New
England and New York state to Florida. A few isolated
torrential downpours can occur. A pocket of cool air will
continue to linger over the Midwest and sprawl into the
Appalachians. Pockets of thunderstorms are forecast to form
over the Plains on the back side of the retreating cool air
from the Midwest. Much of the West can expect a dry and hot
day. A few thunderstorms are in store for parts of the
Rockies, deserts and interior Northwest. A relative lull in
tropical activity is in store for the Atlantic through this
weekend.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 116 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 34 at Bodie State Park, CA
