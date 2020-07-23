The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, July 23, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a tropical system slowly brews over the central Gulf of
Mexico, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to extend
outward along the upper and eastern Gulf coast. The system
could reach the Texas coast as a tropical depression or
storm at the close of the week. Farther north, a swath of
showers, thunderstorms and locally severe weather is in
store from Maine to Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska. The most
common characteristics of these storms will be locally heavy
rainfall and gusty winds. Steamy air is forecast to hold on
along the Atlantic coast and through the Southern states. A
push of slightly cooler and less humid air will dip across
the Upper Midwest. Many areas from the High Plains to the
Pacific coast will be dry. Exceptions include spotty storms
over New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Montana.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 115 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 33 at Walden, CO
