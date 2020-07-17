The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, July 17, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A swath of showers and heavy, gusty thunderstorms is in
store from the middle Mississippi Valley to northern New
England today. Some areas can be hit with flooding downpours
and damaging wind gusts. As humid air surges along the East
Coast, the air will dry out around the Great Lakes. Very hot
and humid conditions will remain over the South Central
states with a few drenching storms along the Gulf coast. An
outbreak of severe weather is forecast to begin over the
northern Plains and spread to the Upper Midwest. These
storms can bring high winds, large hail, flash flooding and
isolated tornadoes. Only more spotty storms are in store for
the interior Southwest, related to the monsoon. Much of the
West will be dry with typical mid-July afternoon heat.
SPECIAL WEATHER
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 30 at Big Sky, MT
