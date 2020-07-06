The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 6, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Hot and humid conditions will continue to scorch the Great

Lakes, Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic regions today. Spotty

showers and thunderstorms can fire up in the steamy air,

mainly from the lower Ohio Valley to the central

Appalachians and upper mid-Atlantic coast. Meanwhile, a

slow-moving storm system will continue to bring repeating

downpours across the Southern states. The storms can drop

heavy rainfall which may produce flash flooding, along with

disruptions to travel and outdoor plans. A few storms may

fire up across the southern Plains, while the central Plains

stay fairly dry. Another round of severe weather is forecast

to target areas from southeastern Montana through South

Dakota and Minnesota. The Western states will be dry with

typical July heat in the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 117 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 27 at Bodie State Park, CA

