The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 26, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Today will be very warm in the Northeast with some locations
in New York state and New England possibly exceeding 90
degrees and setting record-high temperatures. Some areas in
New York state may have a cooling afternoon thunderstorm.
Elsewhere in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, it should be a
dry day from Maine to Virginia. Rain and thunderstorms will
be scattered in the Southeast with flooding possible in
coastal Georgia. Farther west, rain and thunderstorms will
stretch from Minnesota to Texas. Rain may he heavy enough to
cause flooding in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and
southeastern Texas. A passing shower or two will be possible
over portions of Idaho. The Southwest will be dry and sunny
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 106 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 18 at Climax, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather