The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, April 10, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A powerful storm over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Canada,

will hurl cold air and gusty winds from the Midwest to the

Northeast today. Snow will accompany the cold air over

northern New England with snow showers from the eastern

Great Lakes to the central Appalachians and rain showers

along the mid-Atlantic coast. Dry and chilly air will settle

over the interior South temporarily. Showers and

thunderstorms are in store for the Florida Peninsula and

southern and western Texas ahead of a significant severe

weather outbreak for the South this weekend. Snow showers

may break out ahead of another push of cold air over the

northern Rockies. The storm that has pestered the Southwest

much of this past week will unwind with rainfall becoming

more spotty in nature.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 102 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Thursday 12 at West Yellowstone, MT

_____

