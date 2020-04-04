The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, April 4, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a powerful storm with some tropical characteristics moves

farther out to sea today, clouds, wind and spotty rain will

ease over New England and southeastern New York state. Tides

may remain above normal into the evening along the coast of

the Northeast states. Most areas from Florida to northern

New York state can expect a dry day. Downpours will drench

central and southeastern Texas to the point where there can

be flash flooding. Lesser showers will extend from Arkansas

to Michigan. Most areas from Minnesota to Arizona and

Southern California will be dry with sunshine. A batch of

snow from Canada will skirt Montana. A slow-moving storm

from the Pacific is forecast to begin a siege of rain and

mountain snow on Northern California and part of Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 94 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Friday -13 at Lake Yellowstone, WY

