The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 30, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
An expansive storm settling into northern Michigan today
will bring precipitation from the Dakotas to the New England
coast, and south along the Eastern Seaboard. Strong winds
and heavy snow is expected across northern Michigan and
northeastern Wisconsin. Lighter snow will stretch from
central Wisconsin to the eastern Dakotas, but gusty winds
will still bring blowing snow. Farther east, precipitation
will move northeastward through the Northeast. Snow, sleet
and ice is expected from eastern New York through New
England, with rain to the south. Across this whole region,
travel will be difficult through much of the day. Most of
Pennsylvania and New Jersey will have rain, while showers
extend from Maryland to Florida. Some rain showers are
expected in Southwestern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 86 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday -26 at Daniel, WY
