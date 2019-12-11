The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As much colder air presses toward the Atlantic coast, a

period of accumulating snow will extend from southeastern

New England to the mid-Atlantic coast before heading out to

sea today. Lake-effect snow will pester the Great Lakes

region as Arctic air blasts from the northern Plains to the

interior Northeast. Rain will linger over the southeastern

corner of the nation. A storm is forecast to develop along

the stalled area of rain over the Gulf of Mexico. This storm

will then head northward toward the end of the week with

rain and ice. Much of the Plains and Southwest can expect

dry weather and at least partial sunshine. A weak storm is

forecast to produce a batch of snow and flurries over parts

of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. A storm will approach the

coastal Northwest with rain later in the day and at night.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 88 at Titusville, FL

National Low Tuesday -25 at Grand Forks, ND

