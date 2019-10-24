The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, October 24, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Temperatures are forecast to rebound under sunshine from
southeastern New England to the southern Atlantic coast and
the Tennessee Valley today. A weak storm will roll over the
St. Lawrence Valley with spotty showers over northern New
York state and northern New England. A stalled front will
lead to a few thunderstorms over the Florida Peninsula.
Meanwhile, the same storm responsible for spreading snow
over Colorado and northern New Mexico from last night will
cause an area of rain to expand from Texas to Missouri. Some
wet snow is expected to fall on parts of northwestern Texas
and western Oklahoma with the storm. Much of the North
Central states will be dry, as will much of the rest of the
West. However, as high winds continue over California, the
risk of wildfires will remain critical.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 100 at Thermal, CA
National Low Wednesday 11 at Lake George, CO
