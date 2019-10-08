The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 8, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the area from New England to the Midwest, Plains,
central and southern Rockies and Southwest can expect dry
weather and sunshine today. However, pockets of rain and
thunderstorms are in store from the lower part of the
mid-Atlantic to Florida and the southern Appalachians. Some
of the rain could be heavy, but anything more than isolated
urban flooding is unlikely due to the dry state of the
ground in the region. A couple of isolated storms may pop up
over the southern Rockies later in the day. A storm will
gather moisture and cold air over the northern Rockies and
Northwest. Mostly rain will fall today, but snow will begin
to develop over the northern tier and spread to lower
elevations farther south over the Rockies, High Plains and
Cascades at night.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 101 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Monday 8 at Antero Reservoir, CO
