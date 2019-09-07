The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 7, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Along the New England coast, conditions will gradually

improve today as Hurricane Dorian moves into the Canadian

Maritime Provinces, spreading high winds, heavy rain,

flooding and rough surf into the region. Interior parts of

the Northeast can expect a stray shower or two as a weak

storm system moves into the region. Farther south, dry

weather will prevail as heat builds across the Southeast.

High temperatures will climb to near triple digits in the

Deep South and into the southern Plains. A storm system in

the northern Plains is forecast to bring a little rain to

North Dakota, while spotty showers and thunderstorms develop

from South Dakota to Iowa. A couple of thunderstorms will

dot the mountains in the Great Basin; otherwise, the West

will be largely dry with sunshine and patchy clouds.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 115 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 23 at Bodie State Park, CA

