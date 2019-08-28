The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A swath of showers and thunderstorms will extend from the
Deep South to a narrow corridor in the Eastern states today.
Most of the storms are not expected to be severe, but a
small number can produce localized flooding and brief,
strong wind gusts. The storms will generally erupt along the
leading edge of a press of cooler and less humid air in all
but Florida, which will remain in a very warm and humid
regime. As one tropical system, which may gather the name
Erin, moves northeastward off the East Coast, Dorian will
approach Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the
Caribbean Sea. Showers will dampen the Upper Midwest, while
storms riddle parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and
Colorado. Much of the rest of the West can expect a sunny
day with significant heat across the interior Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 24 at Walden, CO
