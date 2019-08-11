The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 11, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Severe thunderstorms are expected to erupt across portions
of the northern Plains today during the late afternoon
through the overnight hours. Large hail, damaging winds and
flash flooding will be the primary threats. A weak system
tracking through the Midwest will lead to an area of
unsettled weather from Michigan to Arkansas. Across the
Southeast, afternoon thunderstorms are expected to bubble
amid the heat of the day. Meanwhile, the Northeast will stay
dry and comfortable underneath a partly to mostly sunny sky
and low humidity. Thunderstorms are expected to erupt across
parts of the Intermountain West later in the day, courtesy
of monsoon moisture in place. The southern Plains will
continue to bake under triple-digit heat as high pressure
sits overhead.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 111 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 32 at Truckee, CA
_____
