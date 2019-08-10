The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, August 10, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A large patch of air more typical of September will extend
from the Midwest to the Northeast today. Spotty showers and
thunderstorms are forecast to the northern tier of the
Northeast, while thunderstorms are expected to push eastward
over the northern Plains to the upper Mississippi Valley.
Steamy air will hold on over the Deep South with a few
spotty thunderstorms. More numerous storms are likely to
riddle parts of the southern Plains and lower Mississippi
Valley on the northern rim of extreme heat over Texas. Much
cooler air will continue to expand over the Northwest with a
considerable amount of shower and thunderstorm activity.
Much of the Southwest can expect sunshine, while a few
afternoon thunderstorms fire over the Rockies.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 113 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 37 at Mammoth Lakes, CA
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather