SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

211 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Nacogdoches, southeastern Shelby, northern San Augustine and

northwestern Sabine Counties through 245 AM CST...

At 211 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Martinsville, or 16 miles southwest of Center, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Nacogdoches, Center, Milam, San Augustine, Melrose, Woden, Patroon,

Shelbyville, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Chireno, Hurstown,

Denning, James, Sexton, Calgary, Jericho, Arcadia and Jordans Store.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3141 9454 3143 9455 3144 9456 3143 9458

3164 9462 3191 9398 3148 9382 3141 9450

3141 9451 3140 9454

TIME...MOT...LOC 0811Z 253DEG 37KT 3160 9434

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

