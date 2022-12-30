WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

248 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Sabine Parish

in northwestern Louisiana and eastern Sabine Counties through 330 AM

CST...

At 248 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Milam to 7 miles east of Hemphill to 6

miles northwest of Mayflower. Movement was east northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Milam, Many, Hemphill, Florien, Fisher, Negreet, Fairmount, Mount

Carmel, Yellowpine and Columbus.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3147 9386 3167 9335 3165 9334 3154 9334

3154 9324 3136 9329 3136 9339 3128 9344

3128 9353 3124 9356 3123 9354 3119 9355

3117 9358 3118 9363 3115 9393

TIME...MOT...LOC 0847Z 244DEG 38KT 3141 9377 3132 9373 3115 9381

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather