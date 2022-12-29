WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1255 PM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cherokee

County through 145 PM CST...

At 1255 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Maydelle, or 7 miles west of Rusk, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rusk, Ponta, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw and Concord.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Coastal Cameron County.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

