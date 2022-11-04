WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

646 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...TORNADO EMERGENCY FOR IDABEL AND SW MCCURTAIN CO...

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN

MCCURTAIN AND NORTHEASTERN RED RIVER COUNTIES...

At 644 PM CDT, a confirmed large and destructive tornado was located

9 miles southwest of Idabel, or 14 miles northeast of Clarksville,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

TORNADO EMERGENCY for IDABEL. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS

SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!

HAZARD...Deadly tornado.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may

be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes

will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes,

businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction

is possible.

The tornado will be near...

Idabel around 655 PM CDT.

Broken Bow around 715 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Eagletown, Farmers Hill, Cerrogordo, Harris, Goodwater, Shinewell,

Silver City, Haworth, Holly Creek and Garvin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous, and potentially deadly

tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move

to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid

windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle or outdoors, move to the

closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

