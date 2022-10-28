WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 947 PM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Panola County through 1015 PM CDT... At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Timpson, or 9 miles south of Carthage, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Carthage, Beckville and Gary City. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3234 9449 3234 9436 3233 9435 3234 9433 3234 9426 3198 9430 3198 9445 TIME...MOT...LOC 0247Z 182DEG 47KT 3202 9439 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather