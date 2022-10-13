WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

208 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Angelina County through 300 AM CDT...

At 207 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Apple Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Diboll, Hudson and Burke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3109 9462 3109 9464 3110 9465 3109 9467

3111 9472 3110 9474 3115 9485 3123 9486

3126 9490 3128 9488 3130 9490 3132 9490

3133 9491 3136 9488 3111 9453 3107 9459

TIME...MOT...LOC 0707Z 312DEG 17KT 3121 9493

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

