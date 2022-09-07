WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1002 AM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SMITH AND NORTHWESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES... At 1002 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Reese, or 8 miles west of Jacksonville, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Tyler, Whitehouse, Bullard, Mount Selman, Reese, New Chapel Hill, Cuney and Teaselville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather