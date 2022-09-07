WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 857 AM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Smith, northwestern Rusk and southwestern Gregg Counties through 930 AM CDT... At 856 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Liberty City, or near Kilgore, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kilgore, Overton, New London and Laird Hill. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3245 9503 3238 9487 3221 9496 3229 9515 TIME...MOT...LOC 1356Z 027DEG 9KT 3237 9498 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather